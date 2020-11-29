QB Jones injured in Giants’ win over Burrow-less Bengals

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Giants Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) and defensive end Margus Hunt (70) sack New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — The New York Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals but held on to win 19-17.

Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series but then was relieved by backup Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game.

The Bengals scored late to make it 19-17, but quarterback Brandon Allen fumbled while being sacked with 57 seconds left to seal it for New York.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise