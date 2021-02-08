Psaki: Buccaneers, Lakers to be invited to White House ‘when it’s COVID safe’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady raises the Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers would be invited to the White House to meet President Joe Biden.

Psaki announced during a news briefing on Monday, adding that the meetings would happen “when it’s COVID safe,” Yahoo! reported.

In January, the Lakers reportedly announced that they would look forward to meeting President Biden after declining then President Donald Trump’s invitation to celebrate their championship win over the Miami Heat, Sports Illustrated reported.

According to Yahoo!, no NBA team accepted an invitation from the Trump administration to visit the White House.

Several teams, however, did visit the White House while Trump was president: the Clemson Tigers, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Penguins, Houston Astros, Alabama Crimson Tide, Washington Capitals, North Dakota State Bison, and the Baylor Lady Bears, Business Insider reported.

According to Business Insider, several championship teams that did not go were the Virginia Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, UNC Tar Heels, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Lynx, Villanova Wildcats, Notre Dame Lady Fighting Irish, and the Seattle Storm.