Pozuelo scores late, Toronto FC beats NYCFC 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City’s at six.

Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Alex Bono made eight saves for Toronto FC.

