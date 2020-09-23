Pozuelo scores late, Toronto FC beats NYCFC 1-0

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
MLS Toronto FC Impact Soccer

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) plays the ball as Montreal Impact defender Jukka Raitala (22) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARRISON, N.J. — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City’s at six.

Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Alex Bono made eight saves for Toronto FC.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover