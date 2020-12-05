Penn State makes it 14 in a row over Rutgers, 23-7

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State’s defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers a 23-7.

Penn State dominated both sides of the ball in winning its second straight and beating the Scarlet Knights for the 14th straight time.

The Nittany Lions outgained Rutgers 381-205.

Clifford opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Parker Washington with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Devyn Ford scored on a 7-yard run in the second. The Nittany Lions got 3 field goals.

