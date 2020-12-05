Penn State makes it 14 in a row over Rutgers, 23-7

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Penn St Rutgers Football

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State’s defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers a 23-7.

Penn State dominated both sides of the ball in winning its second straight and beating the Scarlet Knights for the 14th straight time.

The Nittany Lions outgained Rutgers 381-205.

Clifford opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Parker Washington with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Devyn Ford scored on a 7-yard run in the second. The Nittany Lions got 3 field goals.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Celebrate National Girl Scout Day amid pandemic

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Actor Chris Lowell talks new film 'Promising Young Woman'

1 dead in tractor-trailer crash in I-87 in Rockland