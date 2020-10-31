Penix throws 3 TD passes, No. 17 Indiana beats Rutgers 37-21

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) carries during the second quarter of the team’s NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 17 Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers 37-21 in a game that almost included a crazy TD.

Penix had touchdown tosses of 15, 2 and 1 yard.

He also scored on a quarterback sneak as the Hoosiers followed up their stunning win over then-No. 8 Penn State last week.

Indiana is 2-0 and Rutgers is 1-1.

Rutgers seemed to score on a 55-yard play that involved at least seven laterals in the closing minutes.

After a review, however, it was ruled that receiver Shameen Jones’ pitch was an illegal forward pass.