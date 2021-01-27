Penguins GM Jim Rutherford resigns due to ‘personal reasons,’ team announced

FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has his final meeting of the season with the media at the NHL hockey team’s practice facility in Cranberry, Pa., in this Wednesday, May 9, 2018, file photo. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hall of Famer who helped lead to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned abruptly on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Two-time Stanley Cup general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jim Rutherford, resigned Tuesday.

The Penguins announced the move on Twitter, stating Rutherford had stepped down due to “personal reasons.”

The team promoted Assistant General Manager Patrik Allvin, who will now serve as the interim general manager as the search for a new GM gets underway.

It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena,” Rutherford said in a press release. “I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staff, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it’s a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away.”

Rutherford became GM of the Penguins in 2014, leading the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.