NFL postpones Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game after positive COVID-19 tests

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The NFL has postponed Sunday’s scheduled game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after players for both teams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The New England Patriots were slated to play at the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m., but “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” prompted the delay.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing, and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration,” the NFL said in a statement.

New from the NFL pic.twitter.com/UyUAMKI0qE — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) October 3, 2020

While the NFL plans to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday, one of the game’s biggest stars won’t be playing.

Quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly the Patriots players who tested positive, according to multiple reports, including one from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Newton has entered quarantine, so he would miss any game played this week.

Veteran Brian Hoyer is listed as Newton’s backup along with Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots released a statement later Saturday morning, which indicated only one player has tested positive so far, but that may change.

“Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

Sometimes, there is a delay between when a person is infected and when a positive test occurs, so the team was working with league officials on the next steps. New England had been scheduled to leave for Kansas City at noon, but those travel plans were delayed.

“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are the highest priority,” the Patriots said.

The NFL has moved the Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears game from noon to 3:25 p.m. to fill the national time slot left open by the Chiefs-Patriots postponement.

Practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu is the Chiefs players who tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

This story was first reported by Alison Russo at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.