Patriots fly dozens of health care workers to the Super Bowl

FILE – The New England Patriots football team’s jet taxis on the tarmac, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Logan Airport, in Boston. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON — Dozens of vaccinated health care workers scored a free trip to the Super Bowl courtesy of the New England Patriots and the family of team owner Robert Kraft.

The 76 workers come from all six New England states and work a variety of health care jobs that have put them on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has tested positive for the virus. In Vermont, officials say they’re keeping an eye out for new COVID-19 variants, while in Maine, close to 150,000 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

