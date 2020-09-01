Patrick Mahomes proposes same night he receives Super Bowl ring

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only ones to get a ring Tuesday night.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also proposed to longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Matthews shared Mahomes’ proposal – a suite at Arrowhead Stadium filled with flowers and the words “Will You Marry Me” in lights – on her Instagram stories shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony had concluded.

Mahomes proposal 2.jpg
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Sept. 1, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes also posted a picture of the ring itself in an Instagram story with the caption, “Ring SZN,” which Matthews reshared.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since high school.

