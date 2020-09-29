Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews, announce pregnancy

Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews, announce pregnancy

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy.

A dream year for Patrick Mahomes continues.

Super Bowl champion? Check.

Super Bowl LIV MVP? Check.

Sign the richest contract in sports history? Check.

Get engaged to longtime girlfriend? Check.

Announce pregnancy? Check.

The Chiefs star quarterback and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, took to social media Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement.

The couple, which have known each other since attending the same east Texas high school, got engaged Sept. 1 — the same night Mahomes and the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings.

Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP in 2018, has Kansas City off to a 3-0 start and still hasn’t thrown an interception in the month of September in his career after leading the Chiefs to a 34-20 win Monday in Baltimore.

