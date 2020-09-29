Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews, announce pregnancy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A dream year for Patrick Mahomes continues.

Super Bowl champion? Check.

Super Bowl LIV MVP? Check.

Sign the richest contract in sports history? Check.

Get engaged to longtime girlfriend? Check.

Announce pregnancy? Check.

The Chiefs star quarterback and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, took to social media Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding?❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

Mahomes posted a similar announcement on Instagram.

The couple, which have known each other since attending the same east Texas high school, got engaged Sept. 1 — the same night Mahomes and the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings .

Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP in 2018, has Kansas City off to a 3-0 start and still hasn’t thrown an interception in the month of September in his career after leading the Chiefs to a 34-20 win Monday in Baltimore.