Pac-12 will play football this year, season kicking off Nov. 6

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that they have decided to will play football this season after all.

In a press release, the conference said the season would kick off Nov. 6 and no fans will be allowed “at any sporting competition taking place on Pac-12 campus.”

“Enabling Pac-12 teams would be considered for selection by the CFP,” the conference said in the release. “The football schedule will be released in the coming days.”

The conference also stated that they be implement cardiac monitoring protocols for all student-athletes who test positive of COVID-19.

“The Pac-12 institutions are also participating in a national COVID-19 cardiac registry which will allow for medical practitioners to monitor closely, and gain greater insight into, potential health outcomes in student-athletes,” the conference said.

The conference said teams will play seven conference-only games, with the conference championship game scheduled for Dec. 18.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams. At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all.”

The conference also announced that men’s and women’s basketball will begin their season on Nov. 25.

In August, the Pac-12 decided that they were postponing this season of college football due to the coronavirus pandemic.