Orlando City undefeated in 9 straight, beats Red Bulls 3-1

ORLANDO — Daryl Dike and Junior Urso scored and Orlando City beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1.

Orlando City (8-2-5) stretched its league-best unbeaten streak to nine while the Red Bulls (6-7-2) had their two-match win streak snapped.

Dike scored on a header on a cross from Kyle Smith in the 24th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Urso shot from the center of the 6-yard box and just underneath the crossbar in the 50th.

Four minutes later, Florian Valot scored for the Red Bulls off a deflection from just outside the 6.

Antonio Carlos added a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for Orlando City.

