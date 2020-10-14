Orlando City unbeaten in 11 after draw with NYCFC

New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks, far left, score a goal against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO — Chris Mueller scored an early goal, Brian Rowe had seven saves, and Orlando City played New York City to a 1-1 tie.

Orlando City is unbeaten in its last 11 games.

Mueller put away a header to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Rowe, making his second start of the season in place of Pedro Gallese, has 10 saves and one goal allowed this season.

New York City’s Keaton Parks scored off a rebound of his own shot after Rowe made a sliding stop at the top of the six-yard box.

