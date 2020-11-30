Olympic rings back in Tokyo Bay; a sign of hope in pandemic

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Japan Olympics Tokyo Rings Return

The Olympic Symbol is reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — The five Olympic rings are back in Tokyo Bay.

The rings were removed for maintenance four months ago shortly after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rings are positioned on a barge and stand about 15 meters tall and 33 meters in length — about 50 feet tall and 100 feet in length.

The Olympic rings will be lighted at night and are situated in the shadow of Tokyo’s famous Rainbow Bridge.

The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.

Organizers are confident that 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can safely enter Japan during the pandemic.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Senate Democrats and Republicans still split day after COVID-19 Relief Deal vote

Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected