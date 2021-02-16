Olympic Australian swimmer arrested, allegedly ran drug syndicate Sydney police say

FILE – In this July 24, 1996, file photo, Scott Miller of Australia holds up his silver medal that he won in the men’s 100 meter butterfly at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Miller was in custody on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at 2 million Australian dollars ($1.6 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin, File)

SYDNEY — Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller is in custody and charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at 2 million Australian dollars ($1.6 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate.

Police arrested 45-year-old Miller and a 47-year-old man, who has not been named, at their Sydney homes after finding methamphetamine concealed in eight candles.

“For all intents and purposes, they looked like regular candles but they weren’t laced with fragrance, they were laced with death and misery,” Detective John Watson said, according to Australia’s 9News.

The two men were allegedly distributing drugs from Sydney that were bound for regional New South Wales state.

“Police will allege in court that the man (Miller) was directing the activities of a criminal syndicate involved in the supply of ‘ice’ across” New South Wales, reads a police statement on the arrests.

Miller won a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.