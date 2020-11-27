Ohio State cancels football game after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio State announced that it has canceled its Saturday matchup against Illinois after head coach Ryan Daytested positive for the coronavirus, OSU announced on Friday. Day is the second head coach of a Top 5 team to come down with the virus in recent days.

Ohio State confirmed that there has been an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the athletics program, but declined to say how many have tested positive. Ohio State was slated to leave Columbus on Friday, but after Day and other unnamed members of the team tested positive for COVID-19, the team conducted more testing with the hopes of traveling to Illinois on Saturday hours before kickoff.

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, and would not be in attendance for the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide’s contest against Auburn.

The Big Ten requires that coaches isolate for 10 days following a positive coronavirus test. It’s unclear exactly when he tested positive. After tomorrow’s matchup at Illinois, Ohio State plays Michigan State on Dec. 5.

The coronavirus has played havoc on the college football schedule in recent weeks.

One other Big Ten matchup has already been canceled this week, a contest between Minnesota and Wisconsin. Saturday’s game is the third Wisconsin game canceled this season.

Ohio State had a matchup wiped out two weeks ago against Maryland.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”