NYCFC player tests positive for COVID, Saturday match going ahead as scheduled

New York City FC Yankee Stadium

Sprinklers water the field during an open training session for New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, March 25, 2015, in New York. New York City FC host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday in an MLS soccer game. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX — New York City FC announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

They did not name the player who tested positive. The club’s MLS match against Montreal Impact Saturday night is still going forward as scheduled.

“The player returned a positive test as a result of Friday’s pre-match testing,” the club said in a statement. “The positive test was confirmed on Saturday morning following additional testing.”

MLS has required testing every other day since teams returned from the Orlando MLS is Back Tournament in August.

“All other First Team players returned negative tests both Friday during routine testing, and after additional testing conducted today,” the statement added. “No NYCFC players or staff members are exhibiting symptoms.”

MLS has had several matches postponed due to COVID-19 positives in multiple teams. However, NYCFC’s Saturday night match at Yankee Stadium against Montreal won’t be one of them.

This is the first known case of any local athlete testing positive since the Mets were forced to postpone August games over COVID-19 positive tests among a player and a staff member.

