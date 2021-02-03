NWHL cancels remainder of season due to rise in COVID-19 cases

FILE- In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Team Stecklein goalie Nicole Hensley, left, dives on the puck as Jillian Dempsey, right, watches for the rebound in the first period of the NWHL All-Star Hockey Game in Nashville, Tenn. The women’s hockey league announced Wednesday that they were canceling the remainder of their season due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The National Women’s Hockey League announced Wednesday that they had canceled their season’s remainder due to COVID-19.

The league took to Twitter to explain that the cancelation was due to “new positive COVID-19 tests” and safety concerns for staff, players, and the Lake Placid community.

The cancelation comes on the eve of the semifinals that were scheduled to be televised nationally in the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

The news comes as two teams – The Metropolitan Riveters and the Connecticut Whale – announced their departure from the season due to COVID-19, NBC Sports reported.

Since Minnesota and Connecticut dropped out, NBC Sports reported that had left four teams to compete for the Isobel Cup.

According to The AP, the league had hoped that playing in a bubble and relying on saliva testing developed by Yale University would have allowed the teams to finish the season in Lake Placid.