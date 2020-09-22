Notre Dame postpones football game against Wake Forest due to positive COVID-19 tests

Sports

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talks to players on the bench during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Notre Dame said Tuesday that they had postponed their game against Wake Forest due to players testing positive for COVID-19.”A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday,” the press release stated. “Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those seven student-athletes are in isolation, and their close contacts have been/are being identified.”University officials say 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.Officials have paused all football-related activities until further testing is complete.“With student-athlete health and safety, our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”The university is aiming to reschedule the game for Sept. 26.

