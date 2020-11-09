Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration

Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.

Notre Dame President, the Rev. John Jenkins, said in an email Sunday that students must undergo coronavirus testing before leaving South Bend, Indiana, for the winter break.

Jenkins says if a student is exposed or tests positive, they must quarantine on campus for two weeks. Students who don’t complete the test can’t register for classes.

According to the Associated Press, students will face “severe sanctions” if they host a large gathering.

As of Monday afternoon, the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed six new cases reported on Sunday, giving the school 1,382 total positive cases among students and staff members. Of that total, the school estimated 221 active cases.

In a resolution passed Thursday, Notre Dame’s Faculty Senate formally expressed disappointment in Jenkins for failing to wear a mask at Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony at the White House Rose Garden, the AP reported. Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 in October.