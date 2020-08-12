No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

Fans walk along the first hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The roars of the crowd will be missing from the Masters this year. Augusta National says it won’t have spectators when the Masters is played two weeks before Thanksgiving.

The Augusta National Golf Club made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, in a press release. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.”

That means all three majors won’t have fans this year.

The tournament, which takes in April, was postponed back in March.

The Masters was canceled from 1943-45 because of World War II.

The silence will be most deafening at the Masters.

The tournament is renowned for its roars on the back nine on Sunday.

Tiger Woods says when he won last year, it helped to look at leaderboards so that he could have a better understanding of what each cheer meant.

The Masters was moved from April to Nov. 12-15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.