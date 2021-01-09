No. 7 Creighton routs St. John’s 97-79 without Zegarowski

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) makes a dunk against St. John’s guard Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. — Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with star Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and seventh-ranked Creighton pulled away early in a 97-79 victory over St. John’s.

The Bluejays won their sixth straight Big East game in the same season for the first time since joining the conference in 2013.

The Red Storm dropped to 0-4 on the road.

Zegarowski was held out because of an undisclosed injury.

Creighton didn’t miss a beat, with its balanced offense overshadowing Julian Champagnie’s career-high 33-point performance for St. John’s.