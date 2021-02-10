No. 2 UConn struggles early, but beats Seton Hall 70-49

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, right, drives the ball against Seton Hall guard Mya Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 2 UConn overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 70-49.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East), who were coming off Monday’s overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.

Mya Jackson and former UConn player Andra Espinoza-Hunter each had 15 points for Seton Hall (9-4, 7-3), which had won its last five games and six of its last seven.

The Huskies used a 12-0 third-quarter run to take a 47-37 lead

