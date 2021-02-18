NHL’s COVID-19 numbers on the decline

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The NHL’s COVID-19 numbers have dropped steadily over the past five days.

After peaking at 59 players last Friday, the number was down to 18 after Wednesday night’s action. That marks the fewest on the list since 17 were listed on Jan. 19.

The New Jersey Devils still lead all NHL teams in both the number of players and the number of combined days on the COVID-19 list.

The Devils have had 21 players with a combined 256 days on the list, while the Flyers have pushed into fifth place with players having spent 63 combined days on the list, one more than Carolina.

The Devils, who play the Rangers on Tuesday, practiced Monday for the first time since beating the Sabres in Buffalo on Jan. 31.

According to The AP, the Devils had 19 players on its COVID list back on Feb. 9.

Andreas Athanasiou of the Los Angeles Kings has now spent 21 consecutive days on the list. That’s a high among players.