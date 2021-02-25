Zacha scores 1:17 into OT in Devils 4-3 win over Sabres

NHL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Devils Sabres Hockey

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the BUffalo Sabres, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pavel Zacha converted Jesper Bratt’s drop pass to score 1:17 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3.

The Devils snapped a three-game skid by beating an injury-depleted Sabres opponent.

Buffalo opened minus captain Jack Eichel, who was scratched after testing a lower-body injury during the pregame skate.

And the Sabres then lost starting goalie Linus Ullmark, who was sidelined after stopping all 15 shots he faced in the first period.

Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart forced overtime by tipping in Taylor Hall’s centering pass for a power-play goal with 4:30 remaining.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions

Asian American community leaders demand action