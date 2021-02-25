Zacha scores 1:17 into OT in Devils 4-3 win over Sabres

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the BUffalo Sabres, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pavel Zacha converted Jesper Bratt’s drop pass to score 1:17 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3.

The Devils snapped a three-game skid by beating an injury-depleted Sabres opponent.

Buffalo opened minus captain Jack Eichel, who was scratched after testing a lower-body injury during the pregame skate.

And the Sabres then lost starting goalie Linus Ullmark, who was sidelined after stopping all 15 shots he faced in the first period.

Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart forced overtime by tipping in Taylor Hall’s centering pass for a power-play goal with 4:30 remaining.