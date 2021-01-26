Trio of 3rd period goals lead Flyers over Devils, 5-3

Philadelphia Flyers’ James van Riemsdyk (25) scores a goal as New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 for their first road win.

James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead.

Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists.

Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who hit a crossbar and a goalpost early in the third period with the score tied at 2.

