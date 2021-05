The New York Rangers celebrate a second-period goal by Anthony Bitetto (22) against the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Ryan Strome scored twice to help the New York Rangers beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 4-2.

Ovechkin scored career goal No. 709 to surpass Mike Gartner for sole possession of seventh place on the NHL list.

But New York stretched its point streak to four games, which includes three victories.

Ovechkin is eight goals away from Phil Esposito, who is sixth in league history with 717 goals.

Anthony Bitetto also scored for the Rangers and Artemi Panarin had two assists.