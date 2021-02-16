Sorokin stops 20 shots for 1st NHL win; Isles beat Sabres

by: Associated Press

BUFFALO — Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 shots to earn his first NHL win, and the New York Islanders defeated the Sabres 3-0 to complete a two-game sweep of Buffalo.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and captain Anders Lee scored first-period goals 7:15 apart, and the Islanders improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight — the team’s longest streak since a 15-0-2 franchise-record run in the opening two months of the 2019-20 season.

The Sabres were blanked a night after they failed to register a shot in the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

This time, they came up empty — and even had a goal disallowed — on eight shots over the final 20 minutes.

