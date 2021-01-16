Sharangovich’s 1st NHL goal is OT winner for Devils over Boston

New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) as the Devis defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to propel the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and picked up his first victory of the season.

Miles Wood also scored for the second consecutive game for New Jersey.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves, including two critical stops in the final minutes of the third period to force the extra session.

Devils defenseman Damon Severson made a nifty backhand pass at the edge of the offensive zone to set up the 22-year-old Sharangovich with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.