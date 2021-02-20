Sabres snap 4-game losing run, end Devils 3-game streak

Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) reacts after he scores on New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) for a second time in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEWARK — Sam Reinhart scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Defensemen Colin Miller also scored and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Sabres, who had not won since beating the Devils in a shootout on Jan. 30.

Jack Eichel added two assists for Buffalo.

Kyle Palmieri and P.K. Subban scored in the third period for the Devils, who welcomed center Nico Hischier for his first game this season by naming him the captain.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 26 saves.

