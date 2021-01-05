Ruff looking to get Devils back to the playoffs

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, then-Dallas Stars head coach Lindy Ruff watches play against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas. Ruff is the head coach of the New Jersey Devils. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEWARK — Lindy Ruff is taking on the job of getting the New Jersey Devils back to the playoffs.

It’s no small task. The Devils have missed the postseason seven of eight years.

Making things tougher in this COVID-19 season, they will be playing in a division where six of eight teams made the expanded postseason.

The Devils just missed that group after a 10-5-2 finish under interim coach Alain Nasreddine.

They have talent with goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Corey Crawford, left wing Kyle Palmieri and young centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.

The defense is a question mark.