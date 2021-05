New York Rangers’ K’Andre Miller (79) shoots as Pittsburgh Penguins’ Casey DeSmith (1) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping the New York Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and Kevin Rooney added a goal for New York.

Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as the Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

Jason Zucker scored and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Penguins in their fifth road loss this season.