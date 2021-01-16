Rangers get revenge for opening night rout with 5-0 win over Islanders

by: Associated Press

Posted:
Islanders Rangers Hockey

New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a first-period goal by Pavel Buchnevich, not seen, against New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin each scored twice and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 23 shots for his fifth career shutout, leading the New York Rangers to a 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Kaapo Kakko also scored as the Rangers bounced back for their first victory two nights after being blanked 4-0 by the Islanders in the season opener.

Ilya Sorokin had 27 saves in his NHL debut for the Islanders, getting the start after Semyon Varlamov was hit near the throat by a shot from Cal Clutterbuck in warmups.

