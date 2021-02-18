Rangers beat Flyers 3-2 in shootout to stop 4-game skid

New York Rangers’ Brendan Smith, top and Ryan Strome celebrate after Smith’s goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Colin Blackwell and Brendan Smith scored in regulation for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who were playing for the first time since Feb. 7 because of COVID-19.

Philadelphia was without six players who still are in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Those include captain Claude Giroux, whose streak of playing in 328 consecutive games ended.

Sean Couturier had Philadelphia’s lone goal in the shootout.