Rangers beat Flyers 3-2 in shootout to stop 4-game skid

PHILADELPHIA — Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Colin Blackwell and Brendan Smith scored in regulation for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who were playing for the first time since Feb. 7 because of COVID-19.
Philadelphia was without six players who still are in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol.
Those include captain Claude Giroux, whose streak of playing in 328 consecutive games ended.
Sean Couturier had Philadelphia’s lone goal in the shootout.