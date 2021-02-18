Palmieri scores twice, Devils top Bruins 3-2

New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jack Hughes (86) and Dmitry Kulikov (70) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON — Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, one of them short-handed, to lead the Devils to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

It was New Jersey’s second straight victory since returning from a two-week COVID-19 pause.

Pavel Zacha scored for the second straight game for the Devils.

They had their first seven games in February postponed, with a total of 19 players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots. Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.