Palmieri scores twice, Devils top Bruins 3-2

BOSTON — Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, one of them short-handed, to lead the Devils to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.
It was New Jersey’s second straight victory since returning from a two-week COVID-19 pause.
Pavel Zacha scored for the second straight game for the Devils.
They had their first seven games in February postponed, with a total of 19 players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list.
Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots. Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.