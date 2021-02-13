Pageau, Barzal help Islanders top hot Bruins 4-2

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates to the bench after scoring a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Mathew Barzal’s third-period power-play goal lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win against the Boston Bruins.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves as the Islanders extended their point streak to six games.

Jordan Eberle also had a goal and an assist and Leo Komarov chipped in with two assists. B

rad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston and Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots but the Bruins’ 10-game point streak and five-game winning streak came to an end.