NY Rangers select Lafreniere with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have selected Canadian forward Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft.

With the pick Lafreniere became the first Canadian to go No. 1 since Connor McDavid was chosen by Edmonton in 2015.

From suburban Montreal, the 6-foot-1 playmaking left wing was the first to earn both Canadian Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League MVP honors in consecutive seasons since Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby in 2004 and 2005.

The Los Angeles Kings followed by selecting Ontario Hockey League center Quinton Byfield with the second pick.

The Ottawa Senators were next and chose German forward Tim Stuetzle with their first of three first-round selections.