Nico Hischier named Devils’ captain on return from injury

NEWARK — Nico Hischier has been named the New Jersey Devils’ captain.

The Devils made the announcement Saturday before Hischier faced the Buffalo Sabres in his first game of the season.

The Swiss center who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft missed the first 11 games with a leg injury.

At 22 years and 47 days old, Hischier is the youngest captain currently in the NHL and the second youngest in New Jersey history after Kirk Muller.

Hischier also becomes the second Swiss-born captain in the league, joining Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators.