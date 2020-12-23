NHL releases schedule, Rangers to open against Islanders Jan. 14; Devils start vs. Boston

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers tends net against the New York Islanders during the second period at Madison Square Garden on November 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The battle for New York will open the National Hockey League season in the area.

The Rangers and Islanders will face off at Madison Square Garden Jan. 14 to begin the shortened 2021 NHL season. The two teams will face off eight times in a 56-game 2021 schedule.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils will battle the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center that same night. The Devils, Rangers, Islanders, Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres will make up the NHL’s East Division in 2021. The league had to realign to keep all of its Canadian teams together due to travel restrictions.

The Devils and Rangers will meet for the first time Jan. 19, while they’ll play the Islanders for the first time Jan. 21. New Jersey and the Islanders end their season May 8 on Long Island. The Rangers end their season that same day in Boston.