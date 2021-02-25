Lundqvist back on ice, ‘months’ away from deciding future

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. Lundqvist says he is months away from making a decision about his hockey-playing future after returning to the ice less than two months since undergoing open-heart surgery. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON — Henrik Lundqvist says he’s months away from making a decision about his hockey-playing future.

The Washington Capitals goaltender had open-heart surgery less than two months ago.

The 38-year-old posted videos to social media earlier this week of himself in goaltending gear taking shots in net.

Lundqvist announced in December a heart condition would prevent him from playing this NHL season and that he’d be having aortic valve, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement.

He says his time on the ice this week came 47 days after the surgery.

Lundqvist signed with Washington last fall after playing 15 seasons with the New York Rangers.