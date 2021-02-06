Lee scores late, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3

New York Islanders’ Anders Lee (27) celebrates after scoring a goal as Pittsburgh Penguins’ Brandon Tanev (13) skates away during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Anders Lee scored on the power play late in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3, snapping a five-game skid.

Lee scored with 2:44 left after Pittsburgh’s Teddy Blueger was penalized for delay of game.

It was the fourth goal this season for the Islanders captain. Ryan Pulock and Mathew Barzal had assists. Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves for the Islanders.

Jake Guentzel put the Penguins ahead 3-2 at 3:19 of the third before Cal Clutterbuck tied it for the Islanders with his first goal of the season at 8:23.

