Laughton OT goal gives Flyers 3-2 win over Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers’ Jakub Voracek, left, works for position against New York Islanders’ Anders Lee during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — Scott Laughton scored in overtime and Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes also had goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders.

Shayne Gostisbehere forced a turnover in OT and Laughton converted at 3:16.

The Flyers and Islanders played for the first time since New York won Game 7 of their second-round playoff series last season.

The Islanders dominated this one in regulation and outshot the Flyers 27-14.

