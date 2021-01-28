Lafreniere’s 1st goal seals Rangers’ 3-2 OT win at Buffalo

New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal with forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO — No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere scored his first career goal 2:47 into overtime to clinch the New York Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and set up Ryan Strome’s game-opening goal and the Rangers snapped an 0-3-1 skid to win for just the second time this season.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist and Jack Eichel also scored for Buffalo which dropped to 3-3-2.

Linus Ullmark finished with 22 saves in a game the Sabres were outshot 24-9 through two periods and 39-25 overall.

