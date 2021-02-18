Jarry stops 31 shots, Penguins beat Islanders 4-1

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a glove save as New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal (13) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his sixth goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 4-1.

Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh collected just its third regulation victory of the season to bounce back from a dismal loss to Washington.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders and Brock Nelson scored late to help the Islanders avoid being shut out but New York’s three-game winning streak came to a halt.