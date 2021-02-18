Jarry stops 31 shots, Penguins beat Islanders 4-1

NHL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Islanders Penguins Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a glove save as New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal (13) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his sixth goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 4-1.

Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh collected just its third regulation victory of the season to bounce back from a dismal loss to Washington.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders and Brock Nelson scored late to help the Islanders avoid being shut out but New York’s three-game winning streak came to a halt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss