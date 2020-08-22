Islanders to face top seeded Flyers in 2nd round

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders skates against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers during their game at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on October 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders will have another chance at an upset in the 2nd round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, facing the top seeded Philadelphia Flyers.

The Islanders dumped the favored Washington Capitals in five games in round one, while the Flyers took six games to beat the Montreal Canadiens.

This is the first time the Isles and Philadelphia have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1987, when the Flyers won a 7-game series in what was the Patrick Division Final. The Flyers have won three of the four prior Stanley Cup Playoff meetings between the two, although the Islanders took their first Stanley Cup over Philadelphia in 1980.

All games will take place in the NHL’s “bubble” in Toronto. The series opens on Monday night. The schedule, per the NHL, is below.

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers series schedule

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m.

Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, TBD

Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, TBD

Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3, TBD