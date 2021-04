The New York Islanders celebrate a power-play goal by Anders Lee (27) against New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored in the opening period and the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for his 28th career shutout and third with the Islanders.

Defenseman Nick Leddy added two assists.

Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves as the Rangers fell in the first of eight games between the rivals.