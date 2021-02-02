Islanders postpone Tuesday game for COVID protocol

New York Islanders’ Josh Bailey in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders became the second NHL team in the tri-state area to have to postpone a game due to COVID-19 protocols this week.

The National Hockey League announced that Tuesday night’s game between the Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed. The league said that due to yesterday’s blizzard, Buffalo had to change their travel schedule and couldn’t fly to New York until Tuesday. The NHL added that this means COVID-19 contract tracing and testing couldn’t be completed appropriately in time for Tuesday night.

The league has not yet announced a makeup date for Tuesday’s game.

This follows the New Jersey Devils postponing all games through Saturday after several players went on the COVID-19 Protocol List Monday. The Devils faced the Sabres twice in Buffalo over the weekend.