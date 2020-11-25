Islanders’ Boychuk retires due to lingering eye injury

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk has decided to retire as a result of an eye injury sustained last season.

The Islanders announced Boychuk’s decision to end his 13-year NHL career after the player had numerous and extensive medical exams.

The 36-year-old Boychuk required stitches and plastic surgery after being cut across his right eyelid by the skate of Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen on March 3.

It was the second injury to the same eye in Boychuk’s career.