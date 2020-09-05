Islanders blank Flyers in Game 7, advance to Round 3 for 1st time since 1993

TORONTO — The New York Islanders are headed to their first Eastern Conference Final since 1993, a time so long ago, the Eastern Conference was still known as the Prince of Wales Conference.
The Islanders blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 to win their 2nd round series. They will face the Tampa Bay Lighting for the chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
Scott Mayfield, Andy Greene, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for New York. Thomas Greiss pitched the shutout in goal.
Game 1 between the Islanders and Lightning will take place Monday night, as the teams move from the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub in Toronto to its Western hub in Edmonton, where the final two rounds of play will take place. The Isles and Lightning have previously met in the 2004 and 2016 playoffs, with Tampa taking both series.