Hughes’ dominant 2nd period gives Devils win over Rangers, 4-3

New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes, middle rear, celebrates after a second-period goal against New York Rangers’ Alexandar Georgiev, left, in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist in New Jersey’s three-goal second period, Mackenzie Blackood stopped 47 shots and the Devils beat the New York Rangers 4-3.

Miles Wood had a goal and an assist and Travis Zajac also scored to give New Jersey at least a point in each of its first three games.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored on the power play, and Filip Chytil also had a goal for the Rangers.

Alexandar Georgiev gave up four goals on 20 shots through two periods.

Igor Shesterkin came on to begin the third and finished with eight saves.